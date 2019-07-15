Cricket World Cup: England meet Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street
- From the section Cricket
England's World Cup-winning cricket team have met Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street.
Both England and New Zealand scored 241 runs from their 50 overs in Sunday's final at Lord's, before Eoin Morgan's side won after a dramatic super over.
The victory meant England won the World Cup for the first time after losing in the finals of the 1979, 1987 and 1992 competitions.
May and Morgan were pictured sharing a joke before they posed with the trophy.