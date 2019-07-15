Cricket World Cup: England meet Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street

England team
England lost two of their first six group matches but recovered to win the World Cup for the first time

England's World Cup-winning cricket team have met Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street.

Both England and New Zealand scored 241 runs from their 50 overs in Sunday's final at Lord's, before Eoin Morgan's side won after a dramatic super over.

The victory meant England won the World Cup for the first time after losing in the finals of the 1979, 1987 and 1992 competitions.

May and Morgan were pictured sharing a joke before they posed with the trophy.

Theresa May and Eoin Morgan
Prime Minister Theresa May and England captain Eoin Morgan share a joke
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler was involved in the run out of New Zealand's Martin Guptill to give England the World Cup victory
Jofra Archer
England's Jofra Archer was the bowler as New Zealand faced their super over
England players
The England players attended a champagne reception in the gardens of 10 Downing Street

