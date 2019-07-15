England Lions v Australian XI: Sam Curran takes six wickets to boost hopes of an Ashes place

Sam Curran's rearrangement of Jackson Bird's stumps was his fifth wicket in 18 balls

England Lions v Australian XI Venue: Canterbury Date: 14-17 July (second day of four) Coverage: Five Live Extra radio. Text commentary on LIVE County Championship page Australian XI 397: Head 139*, Wade 114; Curran 6-95, Gregory 3-65 England Lions 232-6: Sibley 74; Bird 2-36 England Lions trail Australian XI by 165 runs Scorecard

Surrey and England all-rounder Sam Curran took 6-95 - including a stunning morning burst of five wickets in 18 balls - as England Lions replied well to Australian XI's 397 all out.

Curran also weighed in with the bat to help the Lions eat into the tourists' lead on day two at Canterbury.

After Australian XI resumed on 362-4, Curran helped to bowl them out for 397.

Warwickshire opener Dom Sibley (74) and Bears team-mate Sam Hain (39) looked good too in helping the Lions to 232-6.

The Lions briefly slumped to 51-3, when they lost Kent's Zak Crawley, Surrey's Ben Foakes and Hampshire vice-captain Sam Northeast cheaply.

But Gloucestershire youngster James Bracey (37) came in to share a stand of 89 with Sibley, who had earlier escaped being dropped in the slips on three.

Hain then helped Curran (32 not out) put on 73 before getting caught behind off Jon Holland to end play in the day's final over.

Jackson Bird (2-36 off 18 overs) looked the pick of the Australian bowlers, although Victoria's Sheffield Shield winner Chris Tremain also claimed two scalps.