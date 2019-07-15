Ethan Bamber: Gloucestershire sign Middlesex paceman on loan

Ethan Bamber played for England at the Under-19 World Cup in 2018

Gloucestershire have signed Middlesex pace bowler Ethan Bamber on a one-month loan deal.

Bamber played against the county in last week's Championship game at Northwood, which Middlesex won by 78 runs, but only bowled seven overs.

However, he achieved his first-class career-best figures of 4-81 against Gloucestershire last summer.

The 20-year-old will make his debut in the game against Leicestershire at Cheltenham, starting on Monday.

"Middlesex want our young cricketers to get as much first-team experience as possible, so when Gloucestershire approached us about the possibility of Ethan playing for them, it was a pretty simple decision," said director of cricket Angus Fraser.