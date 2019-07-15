County Championship: Three late Chris Rushworth wickets leave Worcestershire in trouble

Chris Rushworth is now within 19 of 500 wickets in his first-class career

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day three): Durham 212: Barnard 4-42 & 290-8 dec: Burnham 76, Lees 40, Barnard 4-79 Worcestershire 151: Rushworth 4-28 & 31-3: Rushworth 3-4 Worcestershire (3 pts) need 321 runs to beat Durham (4 pts) Scorecard

Chris Rushworth struck three late blows to leave Worcestershire in a mess going into the final day after being set 352 to win by improving Durham.

Home skipper Cameron Bancroft declared on 290-8 after 76 from Jack Burnham.

Rushworth then removed openers Daryl Mitchell and Riki Wessels, and Josh Dell too, to leave the Pears on 31-3.

Durham, who lost their first four matches this season, will go third if they can wrap up victory and Derbyshire lose to Northants at Chesterfield.

If Durham do win this game and climb into the promotion places, from being 47-6 on the first morning, they may have Ben Raine and Ned Eckersley to thank most.

After their seventh-wicket stand of 115 in the first innings, Raine (28) and Eckersley (33) put on a further 50 second time around.

Worcestershire have never won at Chester-le-Street in the County Championship, their only two previous away wins over Durham having been at Stockton in 1993 and Darlington in 1995.

And opener Mitchell will certainly be happy to see the back of Rushworth, who has now got him out this season four times - for scores of 0, 9, 0 and 1.

Durham batsman Jack Burnham:

"It's always nice to get runs. Having played on this deck a few times now, I know how important the new ball is and how tricky it is to score.

"I was disappointed to get out when I did, but for the team the way I played was important. The more runs we could get as we quickly as we could would give our bowlers the best chance.

"We're in a very good position, and obviously Chris Rushworth helped at the end. Everyone is chipping in and doing their bit so hopefully we can get the job done."

Worcestershire captain Joe Leach:

"It was another tough day, unfortunately. It's difficult to see how we've managed to conspire to get ourselves in this position, having had them 47-6 at lunch on day one.

"We've got a lot of hard work to do to try first and foremost to save this game and see where that takes us. When you're behind in the game sometimes you need everything to go your way.

"Fair play to Durham, they battled really well. Jack Burnham played a good innings, chancing his arm and he got away with it to move them into a safe zone."