County Championship: Warwickshire start well after being set 401 to win by Essex

Warwickshire's Will Rhodes finished with match figures of 9-55, including the prize wicket of Sir Alastair Cook twice

Specsavers County Championship Division One, The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford (day three): Essex 245: Cook 84, Rhodes 5-17 & 316-9 dec: Cook 83, Lawrence 74; Rhodes 4-38 Warwickshire 161: Siddle 5-33 & 67-1: Banks 36* Warwickshire (3 pts) need 334 runs to beat Essex (4 pts) Scorecard

Warwickshire made a good start against title-chasing Essex after being set an unlikely 401 to win.

They reached the close of day three on 67-1 for only the loss of Will Rhodes for 25 after Essex declared on 316-9.

Rhodes earlier took 4-38, including Sir Alastair Cook for the second time in the match, for 83, to finish with a career-best nine-wicket match haul.

Dan Lawrence (74) and Simon Harmer (43) weighed in too but what the Essex spinner does on day four holds the key.

Although Warwickshire have become only the second side to take a game into the final day at Chelmsford this season, they are up against the spinning skills of the County Championship's top wicket taker.

Earlier, Rhodes was well backed up by his skipper Jeetan Patel, who took 3-97 to go past 50 first-class wickets in a season for the seventh time in eight years.

The Bears chased 217 to win at York last month - the highest successful fourth-innings Division One run chase this season. But they face almost double that this time round.

The highest run chase by any side in the Championship this season was Leicestershire getting 230 to win at Hove against Sussex.

The Bears, who began with a minimum 121 overs to get the runs, still need a further 334.