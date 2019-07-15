County Championship: Surrey thump Nottinghamshire as Amar Virdi takes 14 wickets

Amar Virdi was making his first appearance of the season for Surrey

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day three): Surrey 240 & 224-9 dec: Smith 57, Clark 54; Ashwin 6-75 Nottinghamshire 116: Virdi 8-61 & 181: Virdi 6-78 Surrey (20 pts) beat Nottinghamshire (3 pts) by 167 runs Scorecard

Surrey spinner Amar Virdi finished with remarkable match figures of 14-139 in a crushing 167-run victory over Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

Virdi, 20, took 6-78 to go with his 8-61 in the first innings, in a game which saw 37 wickets fall to spinners.

Notts were set a target of 349 on day three after Surrey declared on 224-9.

But their batsmen failed for the second time in the match as they were all out for 181 to leave them facing almost certain relegation to Division Two.

Steven Mullaney's side are 35 points adrift at the bottom of the table and seventh-placed Warwickshire will pull further clear once their fixture against Essex is completed.

Nottinghamshire's chances of chasing almost 350 already looked bleak having only passed 300 once since the opening round of County Championship fixtures.

And on a pitch which was still offering huge amounts of turn, Virdi and fellow off-spinner Gareth Batty (3-62) wasted little time in running through the batting card.

Big South African paceman Morne Morkel did in fact get the first wicket, snaffling Ben Slater down the leg side, but spin dominated from then on.

The pick of the wickets for Virdi saw Joe Clarke beaten all ends up by a ball which turned into him and knocked the off stump out of the ground.

Ravichandran Ashwin's 66 not out spared Notts from total humiliation as he lifted them from 92-8, although his attacking knock simply delayed the inevitable.

It completed a fine game for the India off-spinner who had earlier claimed his second six-wicket haul to finish with 12-144.

But Ashwin's efforts were overshadowed by Virdi, who claimed the best match figures for Surrey since seamer Martin Bicknell's 16-119 against Leicestershire in 2000.