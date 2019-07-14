Cricket World Cup: New Zealand defeat devastating - Kane Williamson

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch the moment England won the World Cup

New Zealand showed "a lot of heart" in their "devastating" World Cup final defeat by England, says captain Kane Williamson.

With both sides scoring 241 from their 50 overs, the final was decided on a super over, and the Black Caps failed to beat England's score of 15.

Defeat was New Zealand's second in successive World Cup finals after losing to Australia in 2015.

"It just wasn't meant to be," said Williamson.

"I want to thank our side for the fight they showed throughout this entire campaign.

"Both sides showed a lot of heart. To go down to the last ball, it's tough. It's devastating."

Williamson, also captain in 2015, was named player of the tournament after scoring 578 runs in 10 innings.

In a tournament in which New Zealand's batting has rarely fired, Williamson was the key man in many of their victories - and they came within one run of a famous win on Sunday.

"New Zealand are a great cricketing nation," former England captain Michael Vaughan told Test Match Special. "What they bring to the game in terms of hard work, togetherness, smartness.

"They get the best out of themselves - and that's a lesson for everyone."

'Tough to swallow'

After scoring 241, New Zealand had reduced England to 86-4 with some clever bowling on a slow pitch.

However, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler put on a 110-run partnership, and a fortuitous throw that ricocheted off Stokes and went for four overthrows was ultimately decisive in forcing a super over.

Left-arm seamer Trent Boult bowled well in the super over and Jimmy Neesham hit a six to move New Zealand within touching distance of the title, but Martin Guptill was run out from the final ball to confirm England's win on most boundaries scored.

"While the emotions are raw, it is pretty hard to swallow," said Williamson. "The rules are there at the start.

"No-one probably thought they would have to sort a result by some of that stuff."

Guptill and Neesham, the two batsmen sent out to play the super over, were consoled by the England players as they fell to their knees at the conclusion and the team were greeted warmly by the crowd at the presentation.

Asked at his post-match news conference whether he thought "everyone should be a gentleman like you" Williamson laughed and replied: "Everybody is allowed to be themselves, and everybody should be a little bit different as well.

"That is probably my best answer - just be yourself and try and enjoy what you do."