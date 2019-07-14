Zimbabwe beat Ireland at Bready to tie T20 series at 1-1

Sean Williams and Craig Ervine impressed for Zimbabwe in the final T20 on Sunday

Third T20 International, Bready Ireland 171-9 (20 overs): Wilson 46, Adair 38; Jarvis 3-39 Zimbabwe 172-2(16.4 overs): Ervine 68*, Williams 58*; Dockrell 1-16 Zimbabwe won by eight wickets Scorecard

Zimbabwe levelled the T20 series against Ireland at 1-1 after Craig Ervine and Sean Williams steered the tourists to an eight-wicket victory.

Ireland made 171-9 from their 20 overs at a sunny Bready with Gary Wilson hitting 47.

Zimbabwe were 60-2 before an unbeaten partnership of 111 between Ervine (68) and Williams (58) took the tourists to 172-2 in 16.4 overs.

It was Zimbabwe's first win on tour after losing all three one-day games.

The first T20 match was washed out before Paul Stirling's unbeaten 83 helped the Irish to a comfortable nine-wicket win at Bready on Friday.

The tables were turned two days later despite Ireland setting a tough target in an innings which included Mark Adair smashing 38 from just 15 balls.

Kyle Jarvis was the best of the Zimbabwe bowlers with 3-38 while Tendai Chatara picked up 2-35.

Zimbabwe lost opener Hamilton Masakadza early but Taylor made 39 before excellent knocks from Ervine and Williams.

Ervine hit four sixes in his 68 off 47 balls while Williams needed just 30 balls for his 58.