England win their first men's Cricket World Cup in dramatic finale against New Zealand

By Stephan Shemilt

BBC Sport at Lord's

Breaking news
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final, Lord's
New Zealand 241-8 (50 overs): Nicholls 55, Woakes 3-37, Plunkett 3-42
England 241 all out (50 overs): Stokes 84, Buttler 59, Neesham 3-43, Ferguson 3-50
England win after super over
Scorecard

England won the men's World Cup for the first time as they beat New Zealand following a dramatic sudden-death super over in one of the most thrilling matches in cricket history.

More to follow

Top Stories

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Explore the BBC

Cricket on the BBC

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you