Glamorgan target Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman for T20

Fakhar Zaman won the most recent in of his T20 caps against England in Cardiff in May, 2019

Glamorgan have confirmed their interest in signing Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman for the opening stages of the T20 Blast.

The move follows the injury to Australia's Shaun Marsh who is currently out with a broken arm suffered in the nets.

His brother, all-rounder Mitch Marsh, is currently due to join the county after the first four games.

Fakhar has won 30 T20 caps for Pakistan.

The 29-year-old left-hander has been a regular for Pakistan in the World Cup with a top score of 62 against India, taking his tally to 44 appearances in the international 50-overs format.

Glamorgan begin their Blast campaign at home to Somerset on Thursday 18 July.

Their current overseas player, Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, is due to leave at the end of the current Championship match against Middlesex because of Australian squad commitments.