County Championship: Gloucestershire bowl Leicestershire out on day one at Cheltenham

Neil Dexter scored a career-best 180 in the reverse fixture between the sides in June

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Cheltenham (day one): Leicestershire 252: Dexter 56; M Taylor 3-39 Gloucestershire: Yet to bat Leicestershire 2 pts, Gloucestershire 3 pts Match scorecard

Leicestershire struggled as they were bowled out for 252 by Gloucestershire on day one at Cheltenham.

The visitors won the toss and decided to bat but opener Hassan Azad was caught off the bowling of Ethan Bamber (3-53) in the second over.

Skipper Paul Horton (47) and Neil Dexter (56) helped the Foxes towards 200.

Last man Mohammad Abbas brought up the second batting bonus point but fell to Bamber in the last over of the day.