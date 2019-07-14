County Championship: Durham stretch lead to 87 after Worcestershire bowled out

Ned Eckersley reached his half-century before falling to Worcestershire's Ed Barnard

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day two): Durham 212: Raine 78*, Eckersley 50; Barnard 4-42 & 26-0: Bancroft 10* Worcestershire 151: Wessels 33; Rushworth 4-28 Durham (4 pts) lead Worcestershire (3 pts) by 87 runs Scorecard

Durham bowled Worcestershire out in just over 50 overs to give themselves a lead of 87 after day two.

Ben Raine's unbeaten 78 helped Durham add 90 to their overnight total before they were all out for 212 after lunch.

Worcestershire wickets fell at regular intervals throughout the afternoon, with Chris Rushworth picking-up 4-28 to restrict the Pears to 151.

Cameron Bancroft and Alex Lees safely saw out the remaining overs to put Durham in a commanding position.

Ned Eckersley reached his 50 before he was accounted for by Ed Barnard who was the pick of the Pears bowlers with 4-42.

Wessels top-scored on 33 for Worcestershire who are without a County Championship win since mid-May.