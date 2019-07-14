County Championship: Roland-Jones gives Middlesex control against Glamorgan

Toby Roland-Jones celebrates after David Lloyd is caught

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day two): Middlesex 384 Malan 166; Carey 4-54 & 189-5 Robson 73*, Simpson 56 Glamorgan 171 Lloyd 67; Helm 5-53, Roland-Jones 4-45 Middlesex (7 pts) lead Glamorgan (3 pts) by 402 runs Scorecard

Middlesex have a formidable lead of 402 over Glamorgan at 189-5 in their second innings, going into day three in Cardiff.

Sam Robson (73*) and John Simpson (56) have strengthened the visitors' grip.

Toby Roland-Jones (4-45) made the most of a helpful pitch as Glamorgan were hustled out for an inadequate 171.

David Lloyd's 67 was the top home score, while Tom Helm (5-53) wrapped up the innings with his fifth wicket after his first-evening purple patch.

Lloyd shared half-century stands with Billy Root and Chris Cooke before the visitors' seamers re-established control, as Glamorgan's last five wickets mustered just 28 runs.

A lead of 213 runs was not enough to persuade Dawid Malan to enforce the follow-on, wanting to avoid batting last on the most bowler-friendly Championship pitch of the season in Cardiff.

Although Middlesex slumped to 85-4, they were never under pressure thanks to their first-innings lead, and the Robson-Simpson century partnership blossomed in the evening sunshine to grind down Glamorgan hopes of avoiding a first defeat of the campaign.