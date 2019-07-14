County Championship: Dane Vilas unbeaten ton puts Lancashire in command against Sussex

Rob Jones struck his second half-century in Lancashire's past three County Championship matches

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Old Trafford (day two): Sussex 127: Salt 40; Parkinson 6-23, Maxwell 4-41 & 15-0 Lancashire 494-6 dec: Vilas 132*, Jones 88, Davies 72; Beer 2-76 Sussex (1 pt) trail Lancashire (7 pts) by 352 runs wth 10 wickets standing Scorecard

An unbeaten 132 by Lancashire captain Dane Vilas helped put his side in command against struggling Sussex.

Vilas was backed-up by half-centuries from Rob Jones (88) and Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (59) as the Red Rose were able to declare on 494-6.

It gave the hosts a lead of 367 as they pressed on from an overnight 149-1 and put themselves in pole position to strengthen their promotion chances.

Sussex saw out four overs before stumps to reach 15-0 in their second innings.