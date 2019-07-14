County Championship: Amar Virdi career-best puts Surrey on top against Notts

Amar Virdi's previous best figures were 6-105 against Worcestershire at The Oval last summer

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day two): Surrey 240 & 184-7: Smith 57, Clark 43*; Ashwin 4-64 Nottinghamshire 116: Virdi 8-61 Surrey (4 pts) lead Nottinghamshire (3 pts) by 308 runs Scorecard

Career-best figures of 8-61 by spinner Amar Virdi put Surrey firmly on top on day of their game against bottom club Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

On a wicket providing plenty of turn, he ran through the Notts batting line-up as they were dismissed for just 116.

The home side hit back with India's Ravichandran Ashwin taking 4-64 as the 2018 champions reached the close on 184-7, a lead of 308.

Teenager Jamie Smith made an impressive 57 before he was bowled by Samit Patel.

A total of 106.5 overs were bowled in the day because only six were sent down by seamers.

Having resumed on 20-1, Notts were soon in deep trouble, crumbling from 35-2 to 41-5, and then to 66-7 before lunch as Virdi proved a real handful, bowling his off-breaks chiefly from round the wicket.

Ashwin (27) and Luke Wood (20) put on 43 but the end came quickly as the last three wickets went down for seven runs, with Virdi ending the innings by bowling Zak Chappell.

Surrey lost a wicket in the opening over of their second innings, with Ryan Patel lbw to Ashwin, who now has 10 wickets in the game, but Smith marked his 19th birthday on Friday with a mature innings which was only ended when Patel produced an absolute beauty which turned sharply and hit off stump.

Jordan Clark, though, made 43 not out in adding an unbroken 54 with Gareth Batty to stumps and put Surrey in a strong position to force what would be only their second win of the season.