County Championship: Joe Denly century helps Kent prosper against Hampshire
|Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl, Southampton (day two):
|Hampshire 409-9 dec: Organ 100, Rossouw 92, Holland 60; Stevens 5-68
|Kent 319-3: Denly 138*, Bell-Drummond 94
|Hampshire (4 pts) lead Kent (2 pts) by 90 runs
Joe Denly enhanced his England Test credentials with an unbeaten 138 as Kent took advantage of a batsman-friendly pitch against Hampshire.
The Kent captain steered his side to 319-3 in reply to Hampshire's 409-9 declared as he and Daniel Bell-Drummond (94) added 206 for the third wicket.
Darren Stevens (5-68) earlier bagged his 23rd County Championship five-for after Hampshire had resumed on 340-6.
Kent still trail by 90 runs with seven wickets in hand.
