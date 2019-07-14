County Championship: Joe Denly century helps Kent prosper against Hampshire

Joe Denly has made two County Championship centuries since being omitted from England's World Cup squad

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl, Southampton (day two): Hampshire 409-9 dec: Organ 100, Rossouw 92, Holland 60; Stevens 5-68 Kent 319-3: Denly 138*, Bell-Drummond 94 Hampshire (4 pts) lead Kent (2 pts) by 90 runs Scorecard

Joe Denly enhanced his England Test credentials with an unbeaten 138 as Kent took advantage of a batsman-friendly pitch against Hampshire.

The Kent captain steered his side to 319-3 in reply to Hampshire's 409-9 declared as he and Daniel Bell-Drummond (94) added 206 for the third wicket.

Darren Stevens (5-68) earlier bagged his 23rd County Championship five-for after Hampshire had resumed on 340-6.

Kent still trail by 90 runs with seven wickets in hand.

More follows.