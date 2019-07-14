County Championship: Yorkshire's big total puts Somerset under pressure

Harry Brook's century was his second in first-class cricket following his 124 against Essex at Chelmsford in 2018

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emerald Headingley, Leeds (day two): Yorkshire 520: Ballance 111, Kohler-Cadmore 102, Brook 101; Bess 4-130 Somerset 76-4: Hildreth 36*; Olivier 2-22 Yorkshire (4 pts) lead Somerset (1 pt) by 444 runs Scorecard

Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Harry Brook hit centuries for Yorkshire as Somerset suffered one of their toughest days of the summer at Headingley.

The home side piled up 520 all out - and kept the Division One leaders in the field for 160 overs.

Kohler-Cadmore, who was 77 not out overnight, made 102 before being caught at slip, and Brook was last to go for 101, with Dom Bess taking 4-130.

Somerset struggled to 76-4 in reply at the close, still 444 in arrears.

Tom Abell's side had not conceded more than 380 in any previous Championship innings this summer, but Yorkshire added another 238 after resuming on 282-3.

And their total meant Somerset, who have won seven of their nine games so far, need to score 371 in their first innings to avoid the possibility of having to follow-on.

Kohler-Cadmore reached his eighth first-class century from 204 balls faced, but Brook only needed 127 for his as he added 105 for the eight wicket with Keshav Maharaj, who made 72.

Brook was the last to go, holing out off Tom Abell, but then caught the Somerset skipper at third slip off Matt Fisher in the fifth over of their reply.

James Hildreth survived 27 overs for an unbeaten 36 at stumps, and he is likely to be the key man if they are to escape from the game with a draw.