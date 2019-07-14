County Championship: Bavuma century puts Northants on top against Derbyshire

Temba Bavuma had scored 401 Championship runs at an average of 30.85 prior to this game

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Queen's Park, Chesterfield (day one): Northamptonshire 342: Bavuma 134, Rossington 38; Critchley 4-107 Derbyshire 34-1: Madsen 22* Northamptonshire 3 pts, Derbyshire 3 pts Scorecard

A second century in as many matches by Temba Bavuma made it a positive opening day for Northants against Derbyshire.

The South African struck 134 from 188 deliveries at Chesterfield to follow-up his 103 last week against Lancashire.

Leg-spinner Matt Critchley picked-up 4-107 as the visitors were bowled out for 342 in 81 overs, witgh every batsman bar one reaching double figures.

Derbyshire lost Luis Reece early and finished the day on 34-1, trailing by 308 with Wayne Madsen 22 not out.

After winning the toss, Northamptonshire were wobbling on 45-3 before Bavuma's near four-hour innings improved the look of the scorecard.

Adam Rossington weighed in with 38 off 34 balls, but Josh Cobb (30 off 27) helped add 56 for the sixth wicket before Critchley had Bavuma leg-before after hitting twos sixes and 16 fours.