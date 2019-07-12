Glamorgan captain Chris Cooke back after injury against Middlesex

Chris Cooke is helped off against Gloucestershire in May, 2019

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Glamorgan v Worcestershire Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Dates: Sat, 13-Tue, 23 July Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Sport online, updates BBC Radio Wales

Captain Chris Cooke returns from injury for Glamorgan's County Championship Division Two game against Middlesex in Cardiff starting on Saturday.

The 33-year-old batsman and wicketkeeper suffered an ankle injury against Gloucestershire in May.

Glamorgan have been unbeaten in five Championship games since that day with two wins and three draws helping them maintain a promotion challenge.

"The boys have done really well," said Cooke.

"Especially David Lloyd, who took over as captain and Tom Cullen behind the stumps, and that's testament to where we are with our squad and hopefully, I can make a positive contribution and add to what has been a fantastic few games for the boys."

Bowler Marchant de Lange is back after being rested for the draw against Worcestershire and Charlie Hemphrey also returns at Sophia Gardens having been on paternity leave following the birth of his first child,

Matthew Maynard's side go into the game second in the table, seven points behind Lancashire.

Glamorgan drew at Middlesex in June and the visitors lie seventh of the division's 10 teams after two wins.

"The dressing room is a good place to be at the moment," added Cooke.

"At the start of the season we said we wanted to play better cricket and how a lot more fight and if that got us into a promotion push then so be it.

"So far we've done that so it's about carrying on with the process and trying to play better cricket and seeing where that gets us."

Glamorgan squad: Cooke, Selman, Hemphrey, Labuschagne, Root, Lloyd, Douthwaite, Wagg, Cullen, Morgan, de Lange, van der Gugten, Hogan and Carey.