Jack Bond: Former Lancashire captain dies aged 87

Lancashire also won the Sunday League twice under Bond, who was named as one of Wisden's five Cricketers of the Year in 1971

Former Lancashire captain Jack Bond has died at the age of 87.

Bond skippered a highly successful Red Rose side, which included West Indies batsman Clive Lloyd and India's Farokh Engineer, from 1968 to 1972.

He led them to five limited-overs trophies, including three successive Gillette Cup wins at Lord's.

Bond had a brief spell with Nottinghamshire in 1974, and later as an England selector, before returning to Lancashire as manager in 1980.

He played 461 games in all competitions during his career, scoring more than 12,000 first-class runs.

Former chief executive Jim Cumbes told BBC Radio Lancashire: "He was just such a wonderful handler of people, and I think that's why he had so much success as a captain.

"Although he had good players, there were some feisty characters among them, and some great individuals, and he managed to mould them into a team that could win things.

"I think the biggest disappointment for him was not actually winning the Championship, but two or three times they were very close and it was the weather that did for them, as it very often used to do at Old Trafford."