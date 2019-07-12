Cricket World Cup final: Adil Rashid says 'nothing changes' for England against NZ

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: England reach World Cup final

Spinner Adil Rashid says England must approach Sunday's World Cup final as if it is any other game.

After beating Australia on Thursday the hosts, who have never won the World Cup, will meet New Zealand at Lord's in their first final for 27 years.

"It's just another game of cricket with a bat and ball. Nothing changes," Rashid told BBC Sport.

"We'll go out there with the same intent and mindset, and hopefully we can do the job."

England were dumped out of the last World Cup in the first-round group stage, a dismal exit that prompted a fresh approach to one-day cricket.

A greater emphasis was placed on the 50-over game by former England director of cricket Andrew Strauss, while on the field the team led by Eoin Morgan has been encouraged to play with freedom.

They have broken the world record for the highest total in an ODI on two occasions and began this World Cup as favourites and the number-one ranked team.

"All the hard work we've been putting in is paying off," added Yorkshire leg-spinner Rashid. "This is what we have been building up to for the past four years.

"It's one more hard push, then hopefully we can be World Cup winners."

England's progress to the final has not been straightforward. Back-to-back defeats by Sri Lanka and Australia in the group stage left them on the verge of elimination.

Eoin Morgan's side had to beat both India and New Zealand in their final two group games to be sure of their place in the last four.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Beautifully bowled' - Rashid takes two wickets in an over

"There have been ups and downs, especially in this tournament - it was looking a bit iffy at one stage," said Rashid.

"We overcame that and now we're in a really strong position. We're really confident."

After reaching the semis, England dismantled Australia at Edgbaston, limiting Aaron Finch's side to 223, then chasing the total with only two wickets lost and almost 18 overs to spare.

"We know we have the potential to do that to any team on any given day," said Rashid. "It was a great performance by everyone."

They will start as favourites to beat New Zealand, who they defeated by 119 runs just over a week ago.

Sunday's final will guarantee a first-time winner of the World Cup.

England have lost all three of their previous finals, while New Zealand were beaten in their first final four years ago.