Darren Lehmann: Ex-Australia batsman set to coach Leeds-based team in The Hundred

Darren Lehmann coached Australia to two Ashes series wins on home soil in 2014 and 2018

Former Australia batsman and head coach Darren Lehmann is set to be named coach of the men's Headingley-based team for The Hundred, BBC Radio Leeds reports.

Lehmann, 49, captained Yorkshire to the County Championship title in 2001 and played 27 Tests for Australia.

He coached the national side for five years from 2013 before standing down in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal.

The Hundred, an eight-team men's and women's tournament, starts in July 2020 with a player draft set for October.

Names for the eight teams are yet to be ratified by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), but the Headingley franchise will reportedly be called Northern Superchargers.

Other trademark applications lodged and published on the Intellectual Property Office include London Spirit, Southern Brave, Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Rockets, Welsh Fire and Oval Invincibles.

It was confirmed earlier this month that Lehmann's former Australia team-mate Simon Katich will coach the men's Manchester-based team, a name for which is yet to be confirmed.