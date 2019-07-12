Cricket World Cup: Team of the tournament as voted for by BBC Sport readers

As England and New Zealand prepare for Sunday's World Cup final at Lord's, BBC Sport reveals the team of the tournament, as voted for by readers of this website.

Have a look at the final XI - you can discuss it in the comments below.

1. Rohit Sharma (India)

Runs: 648; Average: 81.00; Strike Rate: 98.33; Centuries: 5; Fifties: 1

Did you know? Rohit scored five centuries in the tournament, the most recorded by a player in a men's World Cup, including three back to back.

2. David Warner (Australia)

Runs: 647; Ave: 71.88; SR: 89.36; Centuries: 3; Fifties: 3

Did you know? Warner notched up three centuries, the joint most by an Australian in a men's World Cup.

3. Virat Kohli (India)

Runs: 443; Ave: 55.37; SR: 94.05; Centuries: 0; Fifties: 5

Did you know? Kohli put together a run of five consecutive fifties for the third time in his career. He is the only player to achieve this three times in ine-day internationals.

4. Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

Runs: 548; Ave: 91.33 SR: 76.32; Centuries: 2; Fifties: 2

Did you know? Williamson's tally of 548 runs so far is the most by a Kiwi in a men's World Cup.

5. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

Runs: 606; Batting ave: 86.57; SR: 96.03; Centuries: 2; Fifties: 5; Wickets: 11; Bowling ave: 36.27; Economy: 5.39; Best: 5-29

Did you know? Shakib managed seven knocks of 50-plus in the tournament. No player has recorded more in a men's World Cup (India's Sachin Tendulkar also managed seven in 2003). Against South Africa, Shakib became the fastest player to reach 250 wickets and 5,000 runs in ODIs.

6. Ben Stokes (England)

Runs: 381; Batting ave: 54.42; SR: 95.01; Centuries: 0; Fifties: 4; Wkts: 7; Bowling ave: 32.28; Econ: 4.72; Best: 3-23

Did you know? Stokes has 381 runs in the tournament, the most of anyone batting from four or lower (he has batted at four, five and six).

7. Alex Carey (Australia)

Runs: 375; Ave: 62.50; SR: 104.16; Centuries: 0; Fifties: 3; Catches: 18, Stumpings: 2

Did you know? Carey has 20 dismissals, including two stumpings, in the tournament, more than any other player. His tally of 375 runs is the most by a keeper.

8. Chris Woakes (England)

Wkts 13; Ave: 31.46; Econ: 5.38; Best: 3-20

Did you know? Woakes recorded his best World Cup bowling figures - 3-20 - in the semi-final win over Australia. His tally of 13 wickets is the most of anyone to also score 100 runs.

9. Mitchell Starc (Australia)

Wkts 27; Ave: 18.59; Econ: 5.43; Best: 5-26

Did you know? Starc took 27 wickets in the tournament, the most by a player in a World Cup, beating compatriot Glenn McGrath's 26 in 2007.

10. Jofra Archer (England)

Wkts 19; Ave: 22.05; Econ: 4.61; Best: 3-27

Did you know? Archer has bowled the most dot balls in the tournament, 338. His tally of 19 wickets is the most by an England player in a World Cup.

11. Jasprit Bumrah (India)

Wkts 18; Ave: 20.61; Econ: 4.41; Best: 4-55

Did you know? Bumrah took 18 wickets and only failed to take a wicket in one of his nine bowling innings. Only Zaheer Khan has taken more wickets in a World Cup for India - 21 in 2011.

*Statistics, supplied by Opta, correct as of 12 July, 2019

Still not picked your team? You can do so here...

World Cup team of the tournament Pick your World Cup team of the tournament and share it with your friends. First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Fifth 5 Sixth 6 Seventh 7 Eighth 8 Ninth 9 Tenth 10 Eleventh 11 Confirm selection