Cricket World Cup: England's final against New Zealand live on free-to-air TV

English cricket has been behind a subscription paywall since 2005

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Final - England v New Zealand Venue: Lord's Dates: Sunday, 14 July Time: 10:30 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

England's Cricket World Cup final against New Zealand on Sunday will be shown live on free-to-air television on Channel 4.

The broadcaster has agreed a deal with rights-holders Sky to show the match - England's first men's 50-over World Cup final since 1992.

England reached the final by thrashing Australia at Edgbaston on Thursday.

There will be also Test Match Special radio commentary, plus clips on the BBC Sport website and app.

The Lord's final is part of a bumper day for British sport which also features the Wimbledon men's final and the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Channel 4 will show Sky's cricket coverage from 09:00 BST before coverage moves to More 4 at 13:15 while the British Grand Prix airs on Channel 4. The cricket then returns to Channel 4 after the race.

Live cricket has not been available on free-to-air TV in the UK since England's famous victory over Australia in the 2005 Ashes.

England captain Eoin Morgan said it is "really important for cricket" that Sunday's final is available to watch.

"It's cool, it's great that everyone gets the chance to see it," he said. "The 2005 Ashes was the moment for me when cricket became cool. That whole summer it was on all the front and back pages, everywhere.

"I don't think we will understand the impact until after the tournament when the guys go home. We will be recognised more than before."