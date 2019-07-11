Cricket World Cup: England reaching final beyond belief - Eoin Morgan

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: England reach World Cup final

Captain Eoin Morgan said he "wouldn't have believed" England would reach the 2019 World Cup final after their humiliating early exit four years ago.

Morgan's side, knocked out in the group stage of the 2015 tournament, thrashed Australia at Edgbaston on Thursday to secure a place in the final.

They will meet New Zealand at Lord's on Sunday with the chance to win the World Cup for the first time.

"It sums up how far we have come in the last four years," Morgan said.

"If you offered me that after we had been knocked out of the 2015 World Cup, I wouldn't have believed you."

Morgan has led England's white-ball improvement over the past four years, having captained the side at the 2015 World Cup.

The pre-tournament favourites were beaten by Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia in the group stage but responded with wins over India and New Zealand to reach the semi-finals before a crushing eight-wicket win over Australia.

"This final is a huge opportunity for us," Morgan said.

"Looking back to where we were in 2015 compared to now, it's such a dramatic improvement and everyone in the dressing room deserves a huge amount of credit.

"Making the most of it would be brilliant but getting to the final alone is awesome."

