Dom Bess: Somerset and England spinner returns to Yorkshire on loan for T20 Blast

Dom Bess
Dom Bess played two Tests against Pakistan last season

Somerset and England spinner Dom Bess will return on loan to Yorkshire for the majority of the T20 Blast.

Bess, 21, spent a month on loan earlier this season, featuring in four County Championship matches for Yorkshire.

The off-spinner will be available for 10 of Yorkshire Vikings' 14 Blast fixtures, starting against Notts Outlaws on Friday, 19 July.

"It's a great opportunity for me to really put all the skills I've practiced into performances," he said.

