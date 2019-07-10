Mark Wood: England pace bowler signs new Durham contract until 2022

Mark Wood (right) has taken 16 wickets to help England to the World Cup semi-finals

England pace bowler Mark Wood has signed a new three-year contract with his county side Durham.

The 29-year-old's 16 wickets in eight group matches have helped England reach a World Cup semi-final against Australia at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Wood has spent his entire county career with Durham and was part of the team that won the 2013 County Championship.

"It is an exciting time for Durham at the moment, with the change in coaches and the new identity," said Wood.

"To be able to bowl more overs and take wickets for this team is something I am excited to carry on doing."

The Ashington-born paceman has played 13 Tests for England and will be in contention to feature in the upcoming five-match Ashes series against Australia, which gets under way on 1 August.