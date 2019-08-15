Ashes quiz: Name England players to make debut against Australia this century

England Ashes debutants graphic

Making your England Test debut is a big enough deal on its own, but to do so against Australia in an Ashes Test is another level.

Before Jofra Archer was handed his cap for the second Ashes Test, only 13 England players this century had made their bow against Australia.

How many can you name? You have three minutes. And your time starts now...

Can you name the England players to make their debut in an Ashes Test since 2000?

Score: 0 / 13
03:00
You scored 0/13

Copy and share link

HintAnswers

Top Stories

Best of the Ashes

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you