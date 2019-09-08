Ashes quiz: Can you name last England team to lose at home?
Australia retained the Ashes with a Test to spare thanks to a tense victory over England at Old Trafford.
Their next task is to become the first Australia side to win a series in England since 2001.
England lost 4-1 that summer, when injuries and some dubious selections meant they fielded 19 players throughout the series.
Can you name them? You've got four minutes...
Can you name the last England team to lose the Ashes at home?
