New Zealand beat India to reach World Cup final

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Old Trafford New Zealand 239-8 (50 overs): Taylor 74, Williamson 67, B Kumar 3-43 India 221 all out (49.3 overs): Jadeja 77, Henry 3-37, Santner 2-34 Scorecard

New Zealand reached the World Cup final as they produced the bowling performance of the tournament to edge out a crestfallen India by 18 runs in a sensational match at Old Trafford.

India, chasing 240 to win, were reduced to 24-4 and 92-6 before Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni produced a 116-run partnership to drag the 2011 winners back in contention.

Jadeja in particular was superb but, with 37 runs needed from the final 18 balls, Jadeja hit Trent Boult high into the air and to Black Caps captain Kane Williamson to fall for 77.

Dhoni struck a six off the first ball of the 48th over but was then superbly run out by Martin Guptill to realistically end India's slim chances.

The final wicket - last man Yuzvendra Chahal edging behind - was greeted with shock by an India heavy crowd, as New Zealand gathered into a huddle.

Make no mistake, this was a stunning, surprising, unexpected win by New Zealand, with India heavily tipped from the start to win the tournament.

With play going into the reserve day after rain ended play on Tuesday, the bowlers were superb up front, defending what seemed to be meagre target.

Boult swung the ball, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson bowled with pace and Guptill and Jimmy Neesham produced two outstanding bits of fielding to put New Zealand into the final.

They will play either England or Australia in Sunday's final, with those two sides set to meet at Edgbaston on Thursday.

