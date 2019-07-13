County Championship: Malan magic rescues Middlesex against Glamorgan

Dawid Malan scored 78 on his England T20 debut in Cardiff against South Africa in 2017

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day one): Middlesex 384 Malan 166, Sowter 57*, Roland-Jones 54; Carey 4-54, Hogan 3-75 Glamorgan 25-4 Helm 4-8 Glamorgan (3 pts) trail Middlesex (5 pts) by 359 runs Scorecard

Dawid Malan's superb 166 dragged Middlesex to a strong position at 384 all out against Glamorgan, who crashed to 25-4 in reply.

Tom Helm claimed four late wickets to complete the visitors' dominance.

Middlesex had slumped to 131-6 after Malan chose to bat, but he shared a seventh-wicket stand of 95 with Toby Roland-Jones (54).

Nathan Sowter then walloped 57 not out in a ninth-wicket stand of 115 with Malan.

Lukas Carey (4-54) and Michael Hogan (3-75) were Glamorgan's best bowlers.

It was Malan's third score of 150-plus in the campaign as he took his season's tally to 879 runs and reminded England of his Test credentials, while Glamorgan were left to rue a missed slip chance he offered off Carey's bowling on 43.

Middlesex's march was only halted when Sowter retired hurt after being hit on the hand by Graham Wagg, and though he returned briefly to bat, the spinner did not field.

The visitors' delight at their comeback was heightened when Helm's new ball blitz left Glamorgan in tatters, his victims including the country's top scorer Marnus Labuschagne for six.