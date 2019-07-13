County Championship: Felix Organ maiden century puts Hampshire on top against Kent

Hampshire's Rilee Rossouw struck his first County Championship half-century since the end of May

A maiden first-class century from Felix Organ helped put Hampshire in a strong position against Kent.

The 20-year-old opener fell a ball after reaching his ton, but shared in a 166-run partnership with Rilee Rossouw (92) for Hampshire's third wicket.

Wickets from Darren Stevens (2-56) brought Kent back into contention before Hampshire closed on 340-6.

Organ struck eight fours and four sixes in his 234-ball knock, which came in just his third first-class appearance.

Fellow opener Ian Holland (60) backed up his own maiden first-class century against Warwickshire last week by putting on 95 earlier in the day with Organ.

While it was a day of tough work for Kent's bowlers, three brilliant bits of fielding did keep their hopes up.

Daniel Bell-Drummond took a sharp catch in the covers to dismiss India batsman Ajinkya Rahane cheaply, Heino Kuhn caught Rossouw at full-stretch with a one-handed slip catch off Ollie Rayner, while Joe Denly hung on running backwards at mid-on to a mistimed pull shot by Aneurin Donald (40).