County Championship: Warwickshire all-rounder Will Rhodes in the wickets against Essex

Will Rhodes spent time on loan at Essex as they won the Division Two title in 2016

Specsavers County Championship Division One, The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford (day one): Essex 245: Cook 84, Lawrence 61; Rhodes 5-17 Warwickshire: Yet to bat Essex 1 pt, Warwickshire 3 pts Scorecard

Warwickshire dented Essex's title hopes as Will Rhodes manufactured a batting collapse for the hosts at Chelmsford.

Rhodes (5-17) bagged career-best figures as Essex squandered control from 157-2 to be bowled out for 245.

Alastair Cook (84) was the first of those wickets to fall, caught in the gully after he and Dan Lawrence (61) had put on 116 for the third wicket.

Rhodes completed his first five-wicket haul when Aaron Beard (29) was caught behind off the last ball of the day.

Essex started this round 15 points behind leaders Somerset and on a run of five wins in their past six matches - but, once again, they failed to post an imposing first-innings total.

They lost 4-14 either side of tea when Rhodes was first brought into the Bears' attack.

After picking up the wickets of Cook, Lawrence, Rishi Patel and Adam Wheater, he had the rather impressive figures of 6-4-6-4 and Essex had stuttered to 171-6.

Olly Stone (2-64) then picked up Ryan ten Doeschate and Peter Siddle to leave them 211-9, before Aaron Beard and Matt Quinn added 34 as the last pair in 12 overs.

But Beard fell five runs short of securing a second batting bonus point for Essex as Warwickshire's decision to bowl first paid dividends.