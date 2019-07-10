County Championship: Raine's 5-47 seals Durham win over Leicestershire

Ben Raine has now taken five or more wickets in an innings on seven occasions

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground, Leicester (day four): Durham 117 & 487-7 dec: Bancroft 109, Lees 93, Rimmington 92; Abbas 2-79 Leicestershire 212 & 273: Azad 62, Cosgrove 60; Raine 5-47, Rimmington 3-44 Durham (19 pts) beat Leicestershire (4 pts) by 119 runs Scorecard

Ben Raine took 5-47 as Durham beat Leicestershire by 119 runs for their third win in a five-game unbeaten run in Division Two of the Championship.

The all-rounder's second-innings effort against his former club gave him career-best match figures of 9-96.

The home side, chasing a target of 393, were going well on 178-3 as Hassan Azad (62) and Mark Cosgrove (60) put on 81.

But Azad then fell to Raine and Durham took three wickets for one run with the new ball as they were all out for 273.

Raine ended the game by having Mohammad Abbas caught at slip and he was well supported by Nathan Rimmington (3-44) and Chris Rushworth (2-80).

It completed a tremendous turnaround by the north-east club, who had trailed by 95 on first innings.

Resuming on 58-1, Leicestershire added 39 before Raine had nightwatchman Chris Wright and Neil Dexter lbw in successive overs.

Azad and Cosgrove halted the decline - but the latter's dismissal, bowled off the inside edge by Rushworth as he attempted a square cut to leave them 234-6, effectively ended their hopes of victory.

Durham will be in action again on Saturday with a home game against Worcestershire, while bottom club Leicestershire, who are not involved in the next round of fixtures, have not won since their opening match of the season in early April.

Durham all-rounder Ben Raine told BBC Newcastle:

"I wasn't sure what to expect when I came back here. But as soon as I walked into the ground it was strong emotions again. I had six great years here and to be back here was special and I really enjoyed it.

"Hassan Azad has scored a weight of runs this year. I have played a lot of university games against him and every year he got runs against us. I knew he would be key to this innings and bat time, but I knew if I could get that end open we could go through them. Getting him was a massive wicket and a big moment in the game.

"It is the biggest turnaround in a match I have seen in my career. We let ourselves down in the first innings but we were quick to hold our hands up. The lads stepped up with Bancroft's 100, and 90s for Lees and night watchman Rimmington set us up. It is one of the better wins I have had in my career.

"We knew we had a massive few weeks with three straight away games. We are looking positively towards the rest of the season and I think we are genuine promotion contenders."