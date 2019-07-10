County Championship: Kent beat Surrey by five wickets at The Oval

Matt Milnes (pictured) and Darren Stevens took nine of the ten Surrey wickets in eth second innings

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day four): Surrey 271-9& 218: Elgar 65; Stevens 5-60, Milnes 4-61 Kent 369& 118-5: Robinson 51*; Morkel 2-22 Kent (23 pts) beat Surrey (5 pts) by five wickets Scorecard

Kent survived an early scare as they chased down 121 to beat Surrey by five wickets at The Oval.

South African paceman Morne Morkel took two wickets in a sublime first over as Kent slipped to 0-2.

But despite further wobbles at 40-3 and 50-4, wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson's unbeaten 51 got Kent over the line.

Darren Stevens had earlier completed a five-wicket haul as the visitors took the last four wickets for just 39 runs as Surrey were all out for 218.

Kent were favourites to wrap up victory over the 2018 champions, who led by 81 overnight, providing they could pick up the remaining wickets quickly.

With Rikki Clarke and Sam Curran still at the crease, Surrey had hopes of setting a target somewhere around the 200-mark but that possibility soon faded.

England all-rounder Curran fell for 29 with just eight runs added to the total, edging a Matt Milnes delivery behind.

Stevens then removed Rikki Clarke in similar style, and in so doing the 43-year-old Kent swing bowler (5-60) sealed the 22nd five-wicket haul of his first-class career.

Gareth Batty, who was fit to bat after being ill earlier in the match, provided Milnes with his 46th wicket of the season and Harry Podmore bowled Jordan Clark to end the innings.

Kent's reply saw first-over carnage as Morkel had Zak Crawley caught behind by Ben Foakes and then clean bowled Joe Denly with a delightful pacy, swinging delivery.

Sean Dickson (18) and Daniel Bell-Drummond (26) put on 40 before three further wickets fell but the visitors remained composed enough for a third Championship win of the season as Robinson hit a six off Dean Elgar to reach a 41-ball half-century.

Both teams will be back in action on Saturday with Kent away to Hampshire and Surrey taking on bottom club Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.