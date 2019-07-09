Bangladesh head coach Steve Rhodes steps down

Steve Rhodes was director of cricket at Worcestershire between 2006 and 2017 before becoming Bangladesh head coach last year

Steve Rhodes has left his role as Bangladesh head coach after their disappointing performance at the World Cup.

Bangladesh finished eighth in the 10-team group stage with three wins from their nine matches.

Rhodes, who was appointed in June 2018, was contracted until after next year's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

An interim coach is to be appointed for their three-game one-day international series in Sri Lanka later this month.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) also say they are unlikely to offer a new contract to pace bowling coach Courtney Walsh while a decision has yet to be made about the future of spin-bowling coach Sunil Joshi.

Both Walsh and Joshi were under contract with the BCB until after the World Cup.

Batting coach Neil McKenzie and fielding coach Ryan Cook will be offered new contracts.