County Championship: Keogh stars as Northants look to force win against Lancashire

Former England bowler Graham Onions has match figures of 7-119 so far

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, County Ground, Northampton (day three): Northamptonshire 442& 214-6: Keogh 74, Newton 48: Onions 2-42, Gleeson 2-66 Lancashire 315: Davies 147, Croft 78; Keogh 2-30, Sanderson 4-62, Keogh 3-43 Northants (7 pts) lead Lancashire (5 pts) by 341 runs with four wickets remaining Scorecard

Rob Keogh scored a vital half-century as Northants built a 341-run lead to set up an intriguing final day against Lancashire at Wantage Road.

Lancashire added 104 to their overnight score of 211-4, but, despite Alex Davies scoring 147, they conceded a first-innings deficit of 127.

Northants were in trouble at 14-3, but Rob Newton (48) and Keogh put on 96 to steady the home nerves.

Keogh was run out for 74 but his side reached 214-6 at the close of play.

With Luke Procter (25 not out) and Brett Hutton (23 not out) at the crease and four wickets still in hand, the hosts have the initiative and a realistic chance of forcing a crucial win that would provide a huge boost to their promotion hopes.

Second-placed Lancashire and leaders Glamorgan are strong contenders for the top three, but any one of the remaining eight teams could still sneak into third place.