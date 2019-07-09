County Championship: Middlesex overcome Gloucestershire in 78-run victory

From the section

Tim Murtagh missed day one against Gloucestershire because he was playing for Ireland

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Merchant Taylors' School, Northwood (day three): Middlesex 172 & 244: Roland-Jones 51*, Helm 46; Higgins 4-35 Gloucestershire 201 & 137 : Van Buuren 57; Murtagh 5-44, Roland-Jones 3-27 Middlesex (3 pts) beat Gloucestershire (4 pts) by 78 runs Scorecard

Veteran seamer Tim Murtagh's five-wicket haul helped dismantle Gloucestershire to give Middlesex a 78-run win inside three days at Northwood.

Along with first-innings hero Toby Rowland-Jones, who took 3-27 on the third day, and Tom Helm the home side dismissed Gloucestershire for 137.

Graeme van Buuren was the only batsman to score more than 19, hitting 57 from 71 balls to provide some resistance.

Earlier, Helm (46) and Rowland-Jones (51 not out) steered Middlesex to 244.

The pair rescued a middle-order collapse brought about by four wickets in 13 overs.