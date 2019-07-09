County Championship: Durham leave Leicestershire tough target

Nathan Rimmington was aggressive with the bat, racing to 92 from 128 balls

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground, Leicester (day three): Durham 115 & 487-7 dec: Bancroft 109, Lees 93, Rimmington 92; Abbas 2-79 Leicestershire 212 & 58-1: Horton 30; Rimmington 1-8 Leicestershire (4 pts) need another 335 to beat Durham (3 pts) with nine wickets standing Scorecard

Durham's huge second-innings total put them in prime position for victory against Leicestershire at Grace Road.

Following Cameron Bancroft's 109 on day two, Alex Lees made 93 and nightwatchman Nathan Rimmington 92.

The latter's exit with Durham on 349-3 prompted a wobble, but Ned Eckersley (47) and Liam Trevaskis (64) carried them to a declaration on 487-7.

It gave the hosts 393 to win and they closed on 58-1 after a bright start before Paul Horton (30) was dismissed.

He departed 6.1 overs before the close when he edged a ball from Rimmington to Ned Eckersley.

Hassan Azad and Chris Wright were both on 13 at stumps, with Leicestershire needing another 335 for what would be only their second win of the season.