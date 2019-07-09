County Championship: Somerset win despite Nottinghamshire fightback

Left-arm spinner Jack Leach took seven wickets in the game for Somerset

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day three): Somerset 326 & 169: Azhar 65*; Ashwin 5-59, Patterson-White 5-73 Nottinghamshire 241 & 122: Ashwin 41; J Overton 4-24, Leach 4-42 Somerset (22 pts) beat Nottinghamshire (4 pts) by 132 runs Scorecard

Somerset reclaimed top spot in Division One with a 132-run victory over Nottinghamshire after being bowled out for just 169 on day three at Taunton.

Ravichandran Ashwin (5-59) and debutant Liam Patterson-White (5-73) ran through the home side's batting line-up.

It left Notts needing 255 for victory, but they in turn struggled against the Somerset spinners.

England's Jack Leach took 4-42 and paceman Jamie Overton claimed 4-24 as Notts were all out for 122 in 43 overs.

The victory enabled Somerset to leapfrog Essex, who had earlier climbed to the top with an eight-wicket win over Yorkshire, and lead by 15 points with five games to play.

Two pieces of brilliant fielding were among the highlights of the day, the first of them right at the start when Somerset skipper Tom Abell clipped away an Ashwin full toss and Ben Slater somehow held onto the catch at short leg.

Liam Patterson-White (left) was given his chance after being a Notts second XI regular this season

Abell's dismissal for 24 began the home side's decline and, but for a stand of 51 between Azhar and Jamie Overton (24), they might have struggled to set a target beyond 200.

Notts immediately lost Jake Libby for a duck at the start of their second innings and Tom Banton then pulled off the second amazing short-leg catch of the day, parrying the ball with his right hand and grabbing it with his left to send back Slater.

Both openers fell to Leach, and although Ashwin resisted for the visitors to make 41, Samit Patel managed only one after being called into the game as a concussion replacement for Chris Nash.

And it was Overton, the bowler who struck Nash on the helmet on the second day, who finished Notts off by bowling Patterson-White and Jake Ball in successive overs.