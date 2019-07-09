County Championship: Hampshire draw with Warwickshire after Sam Hain century

Sam Hain become the first Warwickshire player since 2004 to score a century in both innings of an away match

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day four): Hampshire 539 & 171-8 dec: Donald 52; Hannon-Dalby 3-29, Patel 3-71 Warwickshire 307 & 347-8: Hain 129, Mike 72; Abbott 5-78 Hampshire (12 pts) drew with Warwickshire (9 pts) Scorecard

Sam Hain struck his second century of the match as Warwickshire batted out the final day to escape with a draw against Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl.

Set 404 to win, the Bears finished on 347-8 after being 52-5 and then eight wickets down with 27.3 overs left.

Hain, who followed his first-innings 129 not out with 104, kept them in the game by sharing 120 with Ben Mike (72).

Even after both fell Hampshire looked strong favourites, but Jeetan Patel (70 not out) guided the visitors to stumps.

Patel put on 112 for the eighth wicket with Henry Brookes (36 not out) as the home side, now without a victory in five matches, searched desperately for the final two wickets without success.

Their title hopes have faded badly since the end of May, with Somerset and Essex looking set for a two-way battle to lift the trophy.

Hampshire will wonder how they failed to see off Warwickshire, who resumed on 31-3, were five wickets down midway through the final morning and then had only two remaining with nearly an entire session to survive.

Hain and Mike, who passed fifty for the first time in first-class cricket, were key in helping them survive the last day - although both fell in the space of three overs to hand momentum back to the home team.

Felix Organ produced arguably the ball of the match to dismiss Hain, clean bowling the 26-year-old behind his legs with a vicious, turning delivery.

South African seamer Kyle Abbott finished with figures of 5-78, having bowled Rob Yates and Adam Hose at the start of play, but the efforts of both bowlers were ultimately in vain.