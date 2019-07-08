County Championship: Tom Lace ton helps Derbyshire build a good lead against Pears

On-loan Middlesex batsman Tom Lace made his second century for Derbyshire, but his first this season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Chester Road, Kidderminster (day two): Derbyshire 108 & 272-6: Lace 101*, Madsen 60 Worcestershire 113: Reece 4-30, Hudson-Prentice 3-27 Derbyshire (3 pts) lead Worcestershire (3 pts) by 267 runs Scorecard

Derbyshire made light of the first-day drama at Kidderminster as they built a good lead against Worcestershire.

After 20 wickets fell on day one, the visitors showed how good the track was at Chester Road as they reached 272-6.

Middlesex loan man Tom Lace led the way with an unbeaten 101, sharing an unhurried third-wicket stand of 103 in 40 overs with Wayne Madsen (60).

The Pears may need early wickets on day three if they are not to be set too big a final-innings target by Derbyshire.

Pears paceman Dillon Pennington told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"It was a lot flatter and more challenging to get your rewards. The balls we had were a lot different to yesterday as well.

"The first one we had got real soft and didn't do much and the second one we changed to didn't do much. Finally the new ball did a bit more.

"Tom Lace batted really well and wasn't going anywhere. He nicked a few for and played and missed but wasn't going anywhere and kept going.

"When we bat, we've just got to knuckle down like he did. The wicket has dried out and it is quite a good pitch to bat on, with pretty even bounce.

Derbyshire batsman Wayne Madsen told BBC Radio Derby:

"After the day we had, to come back and put on the score we have, we are pretty happy with the position we are in.

"It is quite a slow wicket and we found it pretty difficult to score, especially early doors. But Tom Lace and I were able to get together and ground it out for a long time. I've huge respect for the way Tom played. He defended well and put the ball away when he needed to.

"The wicket got a little wet on Saturday afternoon when they had a club game here and it probably played a part in the 20 wickets. But it has flattened out a little bit with the heavy roller on it twice.

There is still movement out there but it is happening a little bit slower. It is starting to take a little turn and we are certainly getting into a position where we will be fancying our chances."