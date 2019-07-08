County Championship: Gloucestershire grateful to Higgins at Middlesex

Ryan Higgins scored 61 for Gloucestershire and then took three wickets with the ball

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Merchant Taylors' School, Northwood (day two): Middlesex 172 & 96-3: Eskinazi 37; Higgins 3-16 Gloucestershire 201: Higgins 61*; Roland-Jones 7-52 Middlesex (4 pts) lead Gloucestershire (3 pts) by 67 runs with seven wickets standing Scorecard

Ryan Higgins was Gloucestershire's star on day two, rallying to save their first innings and then taking three key Middlesex wickets with the ball.

Glos were all out for 201, including Benny Howell going for a second-ball duck, with the only knocks of note from Higgins (61) and Gareth Roderick (40).

Middlesex were three down to Higgins in 24 overs, losing openers Sam Robson and Steve Eskinazi and then Nick Gubbins.

Only 23 more runs were made before bad light brought stumps at 96-3.

Toby Roland-Jones was Middlesex's most impressive bowler, taking seven wickets, with the hosts 67 runs ahead with seven wickets of their second innings in hand.