County Championship: Durham boosted by Bancroft ton at Leicestershire

Cameron Bancroft struck his second century in the past six innings for Durham

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground, Leicester (day two): Durham 115 & 191-1: Bancroft 109, Lees 70*; Davis 1-39 Leicestershire 212: Ackermann 62*, Horton 50; Rushworth 5-55 Durham (3 pts) lead Leicestershire (4 pts) by 96 with nine wickets standing Scorecard

Cameron Bancroft's century steered Durham to a strong position against Leicestershire, after the hosts had earlier been skittled for 212.

Leicestershire resumed on 124-4 but their collapse inside 39 overs was led by Durham seamer Chris Rushworth, who ended with figures of 5-55.

The only major resistance came from Colin Ackermann, who made 62 not out.

Durham's openers almost survived the day intact, but Bancroft fell for 109 after putting on 187 with Alex Lees.

Alex Lees finished the day with 70 not out and nightwatchman Nathan Rimmington on four.

Earlier in the day, Rushworth cleaned up Leicestsrshire's tail for yet another five-wicket haul and was well supported by Ben Raine, who took 4-49 against his former club.