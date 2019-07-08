County Championship: Essex take control against Yorkshire

Ryan ten Doeschate has been Essex captain since 2016

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford (day two): Yorkshire 208 & 38-3: Siddle 2-6 Essex 328: Westley 81; ten Doeschate 70*; Fisher 3-59, Maharaj 3-93 Yorkshire (4 pts) trail Essex (6 pts) by 82 runs with 7 wickets standing Scorecard

Tom Westley made 81 and skipper Ryan ten Doeschate hit an unbeaten 70 as Essex put themselves on course for victory over Yorkshire at Chelmsford.

The 2017 champions made 328 in their first innings, a lead of 120, and then reduced the visitors to 38-3 at stumps.

Westley's score was his highest of the season, while ten Doeschate put on 75 for the ninth wicket with Aaron Beard.

Peter Siddle took 2-6 at the start of Yorkshire's second innings and Simon Harmer had Tom Kohler-Cadmore lbw.

Yorkshire will resume on the third morning with Adam Lyth nine not out and Harry Brook on four, still needing another 82 to avoid an innings defeat as Essex look to make it six Championship wins out of seven since the end of their One-Day Cup campaign.

Having begun on 122-3, Essex added 71 during the morning for the loss of Rishi Patel, who was caught at short-mid-wicket off Matt Fisher (3-59).

Westley's departure, lbw to Duanne Olivier, was a setback to their hopes of a big total and they declined to 253-8 before ten Doeschate and Beard came together to secure a third batting point.

Beard was eventually bowled by South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj, who finished off the tail for figures of 3-93.

Yorkshire's hopes of a good start to their second innings were immediately undermined by Siddle, who bowled Will Fraine and then had Gary Ballance brilliantly caught by diving keeper Adam Wheater for four.