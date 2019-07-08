County Championship: Alex Davies hits century as Lancashire recover against Northants

Alex Davies' ton was his first in seven Championship innings this season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, County Ground, Northampton (day two): Northamptonshire 442: Bavuma 103, Vasconcelos 77, Rossington 76; Onions 5-77 Lancashire 211-4: Davies 124*, Jones 44; Keogh 2-30, Sanderson 2-33 Lancashire (2 pts) trail Northants (4 pts) by 231 runs with 6 wickets remaining Scorecard

Alex Davies scored an unbeaten 124 as Lancashire recovered from 2-2 to reach 211-4 but Northants still had a 231-run lead at the end of day two.

The home side advanced their overnight score of 334-5 to 442 all out,

Lancashire then lost England opener Keaton Jennings and Haseeb Hameed for ducks inside five overs, with Jennings caught at slip off Ben Sanderson, who then bowled Hameed off an inside edge.

Davies hit 19 fours and put on 127 with Rob Jones (44) as they closed on 211-4

Steven Croft (38 not out) also provided the stylish Davies with valuable support in an unbroken stand of 80.

Davies' 50 came from just 59 balls and he ended the day at Wantage Road with 21 fours in his 179-ball innings.

But Rob Keogh also picked up two wickets to leave Lancashire still needing 81 runs more to avoid the possibility of following on.