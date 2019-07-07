Women's Ashes 2019: Australia thrash England by 194 runs to go 6-0 up in series

Media playback is not supported on this device

'The softest of dismissals' - England opener Jones out for a duck
Women's Ashes 2019: Third ODI, St Lawrence, Canterbury
Australia 269-7 (50 overs): Lanning 69, Healy 68, Sciver 3-51
England 75 (32.5 overs): Perry 7-22, Schutt 2-21
Australia won by 194 runs; lead multi-format series 6-0
Scorecard

England were thrashed by 194 runs after a dismal batting performance against Australia that put the tourists within touching distance of retaining the Women's Ashes.

Chasing 270 for victory, England were reduced to 21-6 inside the first 10 overs and were ultimately bundled out for 75 with 103 balls remaining.

All-rounder Ellyse Perry took a career-best 7-22 as only three England players made double figures at Canterbury.

Australia's total had earlier been set up by a fine 69 from captain Meg Lanning and 68 from wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy.

The loss means Australia have a 6-0 lead in the multi-format series and victory in the Test will ensure they retain the trophy.

England are not completely out of the series, with four points available for a win in the one-off Test, and two points in the three T20 matches that follow.

However, Australia have looked on a different level to England and it will be a huge ask for the hosts to overturn the points deficit.

And this - an abysmal chase that saw them dismissed for their third-lowest total in ODI cricket - will do little to raise their confidence before the Test on 18 July.

More to follow.

Top Stories

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Cricket on the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you