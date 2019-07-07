Women's Ashes 2019: Australia thrash England by 194 runs to go 6-0 up in series
|Women's Ashes 2019: Third ODI, St Lawrence, Canterbury
|Australia 269-7 (50 overs): Lanning 69, Healy 68, Sciver 3-51
|England 75 (32.5 overs): Perry 7-22, Schutt 2-21
|Australia won by 194 runs; lead multi-format series 6-0
England were thrashed by 194 runs after a dismal batting performance against Australia that put the tourists within touching distance of retaining the Women's Ashes.
Chasing 270 for victory, England were reduced to 21-6 inside the first 10 overs and were ultimately bundled out for 75 with 103 balls remaining.
All-rounder Ellyse Perry took a career-best 7-22 as only three England players made double figures at Canterbury.
Australia's total had earlier been set up by a fine 69 from captain Meg Lanning and 68 from wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy.
The loss means Australia have a 6-0 lead in the multi-format series and victory in the Test will ensure they retain the trophy.
England are not completely out of the series, with four points available for a win in the one-off Test, and two points in the three T20 matches that follow.
However, Australia have looked on a different level to England and it will be a huge ask for the hosts to overturn the points deficit.
And this - an abysmal chase that saw them dismissed for their third-lowest total in ODI cricket - will do little to raise their confidence before the Test on 18 July.
