Jason Roy is a definite Ashes option says England head coach Trevor Bayliss

Roy is averaging 68.20 runs at the Cricket World Cup

England one-day specialist Jason Roy is a "definite option" to face Australia in the Ashes series later this summer, according to head coach Trevor Bayliss.

Roy has never played Test cricket but has impressed opening the batting for England in one-day internationals.

He has averaged 68.20 runs with one century and three 50s for England in their run to the World Cup semi-finals.

England have struggled to find a solid top-order partnership since Alastair Cook retired in 2018.

With Keaton Jennings struggling for form, Roy could partner Rory Burns at the top of the order.

Asked on BBC Radio 5 Live's Sportsweek if Roy could open in the Ashes, Bayliss said: "I think so, whether at the top of the order or at three.

"It is no secret that in Test cricket we are looking for a solid combination at the top of the order since Cook retired last year.

"Roy's had success at international cricket and that goes along way to being able to handle the pressure. It's a definite option we've been talking about around the selection table for the last 12 months or so."

Speaking about Roy's performances at the World Cup, Bayliss added: "The way he goes about his batting gives confidence to the rest of the batting line-up."

Roy, 28, averages 42.58 in one-day internationals with nine centuries, while he averages 38.38 runs in first class cricket.

Jennings has averaged 25.19 runs in his 17 Test matches with two hundreds.

England play Australia in Thursday's semi-final at Edgbaston, while the five-Test Ashes series starts on 1 August at the same ground.