James Anderson: Ashes fitness race for England bowler to face Australia

James Anderson
James Anderson bowled only eight balls on the third morning at Sedbergh School before picking up the injury

England's all-time leading wicket taker James Anderson faces a race to be fit for the Ashes after tearing a calf muscle in a county game for Lancashire.

Anderson suffered "a low grade calf muscle tear" on Tuesday's third day of a match against Durham at Sedbergh.

The 36-year-old will miss Lancashire's next two County Championship matches as he undergoes a fitness programme.

The first of five Ashes Tests between England and Australia starts on 1 August at Edgbaston.

Before that, England face Ireland in a one-off Test at Lord's, with that match starting on 24 July.

Anderson has taken an English record 575 wickets in 148 Tests, to stand fourth on all the time-list behind only Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble.

He claimed his 950th first-class wicket on Monday, having now taken 30 in six Championship matches so far this season, at an average of just 9.37, from 159.4 overs.

