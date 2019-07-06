Cricket World Cup: Pick your team of the tournament
Who makes your World Cup team of the tournament?
Are you packing your top order with strokemakers or do you prefer to build towards a big total?
What about your bowling attack. Plenty of pace? Or do you like the option of a couple of spinners?
Pick your team here, share it with friends and then find out who makes it into BBC Sport's final XI on the Test Match Special podcast on the eve of Sunday's final at Lord's.
